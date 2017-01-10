Football Academy to be set up in Multan

Multan

Pakistan Mustaqbil Party will establish a Football Academy in Multan to nurture talent of local players.

This was stated by President Sports Wing Mustaqbil Party Taajuddin Qureshi after visiting Qasim Fort Ground, here on Sunday. There is no dearth of talent in the country, he said adding that there was need to groom this emerging talent.

He also met representatives of District Football Association and sought their suggestions for the new football academy.

Meanwhile, Faisal football club won a match of the Saleem Shaheed football tournament, by defeating Qazafi football club Abdul Hakeem.

The match was played at 133/15-L ground on Sunday.

Faisal club scored two goals while captain Saleem Ahmad scored first goal in 10th minute of the first half while Muhammad Aamir socred second goal in last minute of second half.

Faisal club failed to make goal score.—APP