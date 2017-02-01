Foolproof security for CPEC

WHILST on the one hand multibillion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) is receiving widespread acceptance with many countries as far as Europe evincing keen interest to join the project, but then there are also some countries which are hatching conspiracies to sabotage the mega project having the potential to change the destiny and landscape of not only Pakistan but the entire region and beyond. It was in this background that a special security division was established by federal government to ensure security of CPEC yet sometimes media reports pose a question mark on the security of this important and sensitive project.

For instance, a few days back there were reports that several vehicles meant for security of CPEC in Gilgit are short of petrol. Though the matter appears to be trivial in nature yet negligence of any sort regarding the security of CPEC is not acceptable given open threats faced by the project at the hands of Indian agents who have been recently arrested in Gilgit. In our view and as also expressed by Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan during his meeting with Head of SSD Maj Gen Abid Rafique on Tuesday, there is a dire need to equip the special force consisting of Pakistan Army, Civil Armed forces and the SSG with the latest tools and gadgets

