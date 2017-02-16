Foolproof security cover for enumerators during first phase of census

Staff Reporter

Sindh Police has chalked out an elaborate programme to provide fool proof security cover to the enumerators in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas during the first phase of National Census 2017, from March 15 to April 15.

Around 7,118 enumerators will realize their responsibility in Karachi followed by 4,461 in Hyderabad and 1,365 enumerators have been designated for Mirpurkhas during phase one of the exercise.

The enumerators comprising officials from local government, school education, health and revenue departments will be provided security cover by the provincial police department as well as by armed forces.

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), A.D. Khowaja has approved deployment of 10,800 cops to provide security cover to the census enumerators who will conduct house listing followed by enumeration.

According to concerned authorities, army personnel have also been deputed for the enumeration job and facilitate civilian staffers in sensitive areas of the metropolis.

As per arrangements, there would be one enumerator for each block comprising 200 to 250 houses.

Sindh police chief has directed the officials concerned to develop a comprehensive contingency plan for the exercise with provision for coordination among the relevant stakeholder.

Formation of control rooms at district levels will also be an essential part of the security plan developed by the police department.

Similar strategy in accordance to the area needs was said to be also adopted for Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions of Sindh during the second phase of the sixth national census.

Concerned officials in reply to a question said that 3,029 enumerators are being deputed for Larkana, 2,580 for Sukkur and 2,040 enumerators for Shaheed Benazirabad division.