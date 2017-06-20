Foolproof security arrangements at LGH ordered

Staff Reporter

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab has said that foolproof security arrangements have been ensured by upgrading the security system at Lahore General Hospital. Hospital administration has strictly directed to implement SOPs of security at the hospital.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here to review the hospital security. He said that there are 175 security guards comprising employees of hospital and private security company are performing their duties in three shifts.

As many as 82 CCTV cameras have been installed in various important places of the hospital to watch the security situation all the time while an experienced retired Colonel has been appointed as the security in-charge. He also told that a control room has also been established to monitor the security affairs while more staff has been requested to be deputed at Police choky present in the premises of the hospital.