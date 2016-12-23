Foolproof security arrangement for Christmas

Quetta

Commissioner Quetta Division Amjad Ali Khan said that appropriate steps were being taken to ensure the fool-proof security arrangements for churches in the province on the occasion of Christmas celebration to be held on December 24-25.

He expressed such views in the statement released here on Thursday. Christmas is day of promoting message of love and peace for all, he said adding the contribution of minority community especially Masih community for development of Quetta is appreciable.

He added that Christmas was teaching lesson of distribution of joyous and prosperity among all. The fool-proof security arrangement would be made for Christian community living in the different areas of province where the Levees and police personnel would be deputed, he added.—APP