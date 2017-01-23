Foolproof CPEC plan

F Z KHAN

The CPEC is viewed as a lifeline for Pakistan with its progression, being carried out day and night, despite looming intimidations from the enemies who have openly threatened to derail this multifaceted project. Given the alarming challenge, both the political community and the military in Pakistan are in unison aware of their respective responsibilities; they are completely on board with this project and have a positive outlook towards the initiative. They are convinced and very much keen for the CPEC to succeed, which would signal a viable investment environment in Pakistan and perhaps attract further initiatives.

The construction of the Corridor has been defined by many as a strategic moment that Pakistan has assumed the position of economic pivot for the whole region. This paradigm shift in the circumstances is a cause of great worry for the enemies of Pakistan both within and outside. India, Israel and the US are unhappy. For India, CPEC is a thorn in its paw. They have put their heads together to work out new strategies to block the project’s forward march. India’s intelligence agency, RAW, has opened a special office at Delhi and has allotted $300 million to disrupt CPEC.

Already one can notice sudden upsurge in the acts of terror in the three restive regions and activation of certain NGOs and think tanks all trying to air misgivings and create fear psychosis. The support of American CIA, Israeli Mossad and Indian RAW has continuously been assisting the militant groups and Sub-Nationalists in all the provinces to conduct subversive acts – and using terrorist elements in the whole country to threaten the Pak-Chinese plans of developing the CPEC. In the past few years, they kidnapped and killed a number of Chinese nationals in Pakistan despite Pakistan’s efforts to provide best possible security.

The Pakistan Army has announced the creation of 10,000-man special force for protecting the development projects. The new force, named the Special Security Division, will comprise two divisions, or nine army battalions and six wings of paramilitary forces, the Rangers and the Frontier Corps. There are major concerns about the Kunar and Nuristan provinces of Afghanistan, where multiple terrorist groups including al-Qaeda, the self-styled Islamic State, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, the Movement of Islamic Uzbekistan and the Turkmenistan Islamic Party, etc., are concentrated. These groups can pose a direct threat to the CPEC in Pakistan’s northern region.

There has been an air of suspicion with the change of command in the Pakistan Army from certain circles regarding the fate of the project which is altogether groundless. The Armed Forces of Pakistan are not a political institution but a pivotal state organ that is destined to resolutely carry on with the continuity of the policies of strategic importance in order to achieve the long-term goals. As a vital stakeholder in the implementation of CPEC, it is supposedly very clear in its aim to go out of its way to ensure the safety of not only the overall project but also the Chinese workers and quash any rebel and militant attacks and keep the route operational at all costs.

With the Pakistan Army taking the responsibility of the fool-proof security of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, this gigantic project could not have been headed forward to turn this dream into reality. The threats and challenges have already been evaluated and a well calculated response initiative has already been taken. An elaborated and detailed minute-to-minute plan has been implemented and set in motion into automatic functioning with the help of state of the art sophisticated indigenously built infrastructure. These measures have made possible to complete the 13 out of total 38 related projects, on the sidelines of the CPEC project, within a very short span of time. The newly raised two divisions of armed guard have gone operational that includes the Pakistan Army, FC, Rangers and Police.

The dream of CPEC therefore became a reality with the starting off of the first shipment of trade cargo consisting of 200 truckloads from inside China to the Gwadar Port and to onward international destinations last November. Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who took over the command as COAS, in his vow to the nation, declared in unequivocal terms that the Pakistan Army would continue to provide foolproof security for the Corridor project as its national obligation. The Corridor created with the heart, and built with the mind, is destined to change the destiny of nation.

— The writer is security analyst based in Islamabad.

Email:fzkhann@yahoo.com