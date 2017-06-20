Foodstuffs demand likely to take quantum jump in ME

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The volatile situation in Gulf Region is likely to increase immediate demand for foodstuff. According to President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver in view of the alarming situation involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen, Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran as all are our brotherly countries and irrespective of the fact that they are having disputes amongst themselves, Pakistan is obliged to help them all.

The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) advised all SME units of foodstuffs and relief goods industries to be prepared for prompt shipments and meet immediate demand for relief goods from gulf and middle east countries

He advised the entrepreneurs to ensure availability of rice, flour, spices, sesame seeds, dairy products and meat. Besides tents, kit bags, Jerry cans, blankets as it is apprehended that the disputing countries may obstruct supplies to their opponents since Pakistan considers all of them as brotherly countries it is our duty to ensure prompt supplies to their immediate needs promptly.