Foods that can help you prevent risks of breast cancer

Alarmingly so, the number of breast cancer cases in India are only increasing with very passing year. If one were to go by reports, by 2030, the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer every year could almost double to 3.2 million and cervical cancer cases can rise at least 25 per cent to over 700,000 globally unless urgent action is taken. India and China are said to have the largest number of women with breast cancer, which is mainly due to lower global funding as well as the misconception that treatments are difficult and expensive whereas it is not inevitably fatal and can be prevented and treated if detected at an early stage.

There are various ongoing studies across the globe to find effective ways to tackle breast cancer. Researchers from Case Western Reserve University have found a new method which can prove to be helpful in fighting against breast cancer by automating the biopsy analysis and improving the whole process since time and accuracy is crucial for prognosis. They have developed a deep-learning computer network that can accurately identify and delineate breast cancers on the digital tissue slides. It is said to be 100 percent accurate in determining whether invasive forms of breast cancer are present in the biopsy slides.

“If the network can tell which patients have cancer and which do not, this technology can serve as triage for the pathologist, freeing their time to concentrate on the cancer patients,” said co-author Anant Madabushi.

Breast cancer develops from the breast tissues. Usually, it either begins in the cells of the milk-producing glands, or the milk ducts. As the cancer cells grow, they start invading nearby healthy breast tissues and make their way into the underarm lymph nodes, which play a vital role in filtering out foreign substances in the body. Once the cancer cells get into the lymph nodes, they then have a pathway into other parts of the body.

While there are various causes that lead to breast cancer, one major factor that health experts often point out is one’s diet. What you eat plays a great role in the growth, development and well-being of an individual not just for the present but also in the years to come. It therefore becomes important to watch one’s diet choices and lead a healthy lifestyle right from the start.

Experts from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have found that girls who eat more high-fibre foods during adolescence – especially lots of fruits and vegetables – may have significantly lower breast cancer risk than those who eat less dietary fibre when young.

