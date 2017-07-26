It is nearly possible that by 2050 world population will reach out of ten billion. On the other hand, the process of producing grains from the agricultural land is in traditional way, and it is very urgent to accelerate because the lack of food supply will spread hunger. Experts say that growth of population in the land is still continuing, but the land area is about (24000km) which already seems not enough for current population. The agricultural areas are also decreasing gradually; this is because of cities’ area is spreading in large number.

At this time the quality of starvation on the earth is that one of every nine is deprived of supply food. Scientists say that one reason for reducing grain is also deficiency of fertile land. Social experts clearly say that in context of food supply process, it is impossible to stop population growth. In the year 2030, population of the world will grow up approximately eight billion six hundred million, and in 2050 this population will reach out of ten billion. If population is growing at same speed, then after triangle, more than eleven billion people will be on earth.

In the year 2030, the population of the world could reach till eight billion six hundred million and food supply will be much more difficult. Social experts believe that there is no lack of food on the land, but the real problem is to improve its delivery system. According to these specialists, instead of food being eaten, it is spoiled and this is the basis of appetite. This process must be stopped in some way or the other, it will be easy to eradicate hunger if it happens.

Agricultural scientists also say that environmental changes have continued to take place and large agricultural areas are no longer able to be cultivated. One of the main reasons is also the deficiency of underground water and increase of salts. Due to more continuous cultivation, with the passage of time the fertile land is decreasing At present, four thousand calories are being generated for each person from the land and it is exceeded to every human need, if the world nations become able to make the clear system for use of food, then food supply problem will no longer remain for current population.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

