Food packs worth Rs110.3m distributed among needy

Staff Reporter

This Ramzan, Muslim INGO Forum Pakistan distributed food packs of 805 tons among the deserving families across Pakistan.The food packs were donated by 11 international Muslim NGO’s under the Muslim INGO Forum Pakistan. It is estimated that 24000 families will be benefitted from the Ramzan gifts. Mr. Adnan Cheema, Chairman Muslim INGO Forum Pakistan said that our priority was to distribute these food packs in the far flung and the most vulnerable areas of Pakistan. “Ramzan food packs have been distributed in all provinces of Pakistan; including the disaster affected areas of GilgitBaltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and among the TDP’s of FATA. Last year the Ramadan gifts were given to the drought affected community of Thar and flood affected people in the province of Punjab.