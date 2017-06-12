Food Minister visits Ramazan bazaars

Staff Reporter

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen said on Sunday that a record purchase had been made in Ramazan bazaars during first 15 days of the holy month of Ramazan. Talking to media while visiting different Ramazan Bazaars here, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the operations of Ramazan bazaars. He said that complaints had been received regarding sale of essential items and fruit at high rates in open market upon which the price control magistrates had been asked to further improve their performance.

He said that price control magistrates had been directed to speed up the operation for controlling prices and to submit report on daily basis.

The minister visited the Ramazan bazaar at Shadman, Gulshan Ravi, Karim Park, Samanabad, Wahdat Colony, Islampura and reviewed the arrangements made at the bazaars including prices, quality of essential items. He also took feedback of the consumers there.

Bilal Yaseen expressed dissatisfaction over the long queue of people at the stalls of sugar and flour and directed the relevant authorities to increase the staff on these stalls to facilitate the consumers in a best possible way.