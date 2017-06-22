Food group imports up by 15.96pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The import of food products in to the country increased by 15.96 per cent during the period July-May (2016-17) as compared to same period of last year. During the period under review, the food group imports were recorded at US $5.650 billion while during the corresponding period of last year, the imports stood at $4.873 billion. Among food products, the import of milk, cream and milk food declined to $232.802 million in first 11 months of current fiscal year from the import worth of $244.872 million last year, thus showing a decrease of 4.93 per cent. The import of dry fruits and nuts however increased by 9.25 per cent from $151.134 million last year to $165.114 million during current year.