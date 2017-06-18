Food dept seals sweet candy, biscuit-making factory

Sargodha

The District Food Department, along with police, have seized a factory for manufacturing substandard and poor quality sweet candies and biscuits at Muhammadi Colony. Food Inspector Asif Shah, along with its team, on Saturday raided a factory in the jurisdiction of urban area police station, involved in manufacturing of candies, biscuits and other sweets. A case has been registered against the owners of the factory after taking samples of packed food items. Earlier, a quality control board’s meeting has recommended a strict action against people involved in the sale of substandard medicines and quacks.—APP