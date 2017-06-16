Food Dept. to ensure ban on unsubsidized flour

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has directed that process of providing subsidized wheat to flour mills, its grinding and supply to market be monitored.

He said that as per directions of Chief Minister Punjab, subsidized flour in green bags should be available in sufficient quantity at shops throughout the province so that maximum number of people could be benefitted.

He was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Ramzan Package at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The Provincial Minister said that more than nine billion rupees Ramzan Package has been given to provide relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan, adding that special subsidy has been given on flour and sugar under this package. He said that no complaint should be received about unavailability or shortage of green bag flour from anywhere.

Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (r) Zahid Saeed directed that staff of food department be deputed at flour mills to ensure ban on unsubsidized flour in white bags and availability of subsidized flour at every shop across the province.

He ordered that arrangements at Ramzan bazaars be improved with a focus on provision of basic facilities and cleanliness in and around the bazaars.

The Secretary Food told the meeting that supply of green bag flour has been increased manifold; at present subsidized flour is available at 80 to 90 percent shops in the province while the white bags are only present in very less number.