Food Authority to ensure quality food in ICT

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Balighur Rehman told the National Assembly Tuesday that stringent measures are being taken against adulteration and toxicities of milk.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Khalida Mansoor and others regarding supply of toxic milk in Islamabad, he said about 67 challans and 202 samples were conducted while over 21000 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed.

He said ICT Food Safety Act is also being introduced in Islamabad to ensure provision of quality food to the residents of the federal capital. He said a food authority is also being established in Islamabad on the patron of Punjab Food Authority to check sale of substandard food items.

Meanwhile eight Bills were introduced in the House which transacted members of private business today.

These are “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017”, “The Compulsory Solid Waste Management and Recycling Bill, 2017”, “The Health Insurance Scheme for Disabled Persons Bill, 2017”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017”, “The Poisons (Amendment) Bill, 2017”, “The Indus River System Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017”, “The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017” and “The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2017”.