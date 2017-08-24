Food Authority issues notices to 52 outlets, 4 sealed

Rawalpindi

The District Food Authority in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets Wednesday inspected various outlets while four were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Authority spokesman told media persons that teams while inspection in Fauji colony ,Kurri road,Holy family road,Jamia masjid road, commercial market and others city areas found unhygienic condition in Neelam bakers, Hot and Chilly restaurant, Ishtiaq general store and Murree Kashmir shop and sealed them.

The Authority also imposed fine of Rs 85,000 to 12 outlets while notices were issued to 52 outlets in the city areas to improve cleanliness arrangements. He further said that strict action was being taken against the violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the customers.—APP