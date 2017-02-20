Food Authority for capital on cards

Staff Reporter

The Senate was informed Monday that a Food Authority for federal capital was on cards and soon legislation would be brought to the Parliament.

Minister of State for Interior, Baleeghur Rehman informed the House that preprations have been finalized to introduce such a bill in the Parliament. The act is ready and as soon as it is passed by the Parliament, the Authority will be in place.”

He was responding to a resolution moved to the House by Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan who had mentioned to supply of substandard edibles at hotels, bakeries and other spots of the federal capital.

He said in many instances people fell ill after eating food from such places and suffered due to dishonesty of hotel owners who sell substandard food items.

The minister said the government has already taken initiative on this matter and he had no objection on adoption of the resolution. The resolution was unanimously adopted by the House.