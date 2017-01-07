Food Authority being expanded to five more divisions: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif while chairing a meeting on Friday reviewed work of Punjab Food Authority. While analyzing the progress of Food Authority, he accorded approval for the extension of prerogative of Food Authority to other five Divisions of Province and take immediate steps to establish it at the same lines like Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi and Murree.

CM directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown without any pressure against people involved in adulteration business. He said that the elements engaged in the adulteration business are enemies of humanity and just like spurious drugs culprits need to be held accountable.

He said that dedication and honesty is needed at our part to root out this evil trade as citizen can’t be left vulnerable before these tyrants. He said that adulterator won’t be allowed to risk people’s life and will surely be put behind the bars with heavy fines being imposed.

There is dire need of strict laws against these elements as only fine is not enough for their heinous activities. He directed to arrest the owner of every such place where adulteration and poisonous food is found and legal actions to be carried out against him.

He took notice of Rawalpindi food inspector who was guilty of supporting these elements and ordered to carry out strict legal action against him. Adulteration free food especially pure milk and ghee which is basic need of kids and others is necessary for constitution of healthy society.

Substandard milk sellers playing with human lives are enemies of humanity and need to be uprooted as they don’t deserve any leniency.

They risk precious lives for their petty benefits so deterrent action will be taken against the elements supplying or selling unhygienic milk and no mercy will be shown to those mixing harmful ingredients in packed or loose milk.

He said that lives of my citizens are very valuable for me and no one will be allowed to risk them at any cost. He directed for amendments in Punjab Food Authority Act 2011 to make punishments more severe and impose heavy fines along with imprisonments and qualified human resource at merit basis to be appointed to enhance authority’s capacity.