Food adultrators are enemies of humanity: Nadeem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman of National Council of Social Welfare, Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik on Wednesday said that those involved in food adulteration were the enemies of humanity and such people must be dealt with iron hand and we should totally boycott them in order to eradicate this curse from the society.

He was addressing a CA&DD seminar, organized by National Council of Social Welfare titled “Social Impacts of Food Adulteration: The Way Forward.”

Dr. Nadeem chaired the seminar while Rai Nasir Ali, Economic Consultant Ministry of Food Security and Research, was the chief guest.

Dr. Nadeem said that food adulteration was a national problem. “The culprits are playing with our health as well as with our future generations.”

The present government is making great efforts, on every level, to put an end to this curse. But as responsible citizens, it is our collective responsibility to eliminate thiss crime as well as bring positive changes in the society.

The other speakers including Rai Nasir Ali, and Ms. Shaista Bano, Director General Cartel and Trade Abuses, Competition Commission, said that adulteration in food is a crime which cannot be forgiven as they play with the life of human beings.

It is a responsibility of provinces, after 18th amendment in the constitution that they have to act strictly on the laws made for checking that.