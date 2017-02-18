Folk artists mesmerize audience at Lok Mela

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Renowned folk artists mesmerized the audience at the inaugural ceremony of three-day Punjab Lok Mela arranged here under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The event has been organized for the revival of folk culture of Punjab. Famous artists namely Qurban Niazi, Fazal Jatt, Tahir Nayyar, Mansoor Mughal, Gul Muhammad, Saen Amjad, Saen Mushtaq and others presented wonderful performance.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, MPAs Raja Hanif Advocate, Lubna Pirzada, Zeb un Nisa Awan, PML-N Senior leader Dr. Jamal Nasir flanked by Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Waheed Murad folk dance group and Gurya Pakistani Dhol wali on the occasion also presented folk cultural performances.