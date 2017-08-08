Focused contingency plan for ID security ordered

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), AD Khowaja here on Monday issued special directives for urgent preparation of a contingency plan focused on extra security measures on eve of National Independence Day.

According to Sindh police spokesman DIGs, pertaining to different regions across the province, have been asked to ensure random checking, patrolling, picketing and raking of sites identified to hold special programs to mark the day.

Sindh Police chief has also ordered special and fool proof security for all public places in general including railway station, bus stations, airport, recreation centers and sites etc.

Seeking proper and regular sessions of briefing for the cops assigned for security job, AD Khowaja said that they must be made to fully understand that place of duty is not left vacant at any condition and there must be proper replacement for those completing their scheduled duty hours.

In his directives, the provincial police chief emphasized importance of efficient intelligence collection and its adequate sharing.

Additional Inspector General, Deputy Inspectors General (zone and range level, training etc) were also asked to arrange flag hoisting ceremony on Aug 14 and ensure maximum participation of staff and officials belonging to the relevant sections.