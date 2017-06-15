Focus on poverty alleviation in Southern Punjab: CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that poverty alleviation from South Punjab is the top priority of the government. It is for the first time that a colossal sum of Rs.213 billion has been earmarked for the southern Punjab which would herald new period of development and prosperity in that part of the province. He expressed these views while talking to elected representatives of southern Punjab. The Chief Minister said that a mega programme to provide clean drinking water has been launched at cost of Rs.25 billion. This programme would be completed in the beginning of 2018. Meanwhile, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Technology has been established in Rahim Yar Khan, while funds have been earmarked for Muzaffargarh-DG Khan and Alipur-Punjnad dual carriageway. Work on Lodhran-Khanewal road has been started. Rs.45 billion have been allocated for development works in Bahawalpur division. Safe city projects will be started in Multan and Bahawalpur. The Chief Minister said that Zawar-e-Taleem Programme has been introduced to mitigate the problems being faced by girls areas in their studies belonging to less developed.