Focus on people should be policy not slogan: Zarif

Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on presidential candidates in the country to always pursue a “people-oriented” policy instead of raising popular slogans just in the run-up to the polls.

In an address to a congress of the Iranian Surgeons Association in Tehran on Tuesday, Zarif said, “Being people-oriented is not a slogan, it’s a policy.”

“Popular slogans should not be raised just several days and weeks before the election, rather, [adopting] a people-centered policy, serving people, and removing the burden from people’s shoulders should be considered as the main source of authority for the country,” he said.

Iranians will go to the polls on May 19 to elect a new president and members of local City and Village Councils, with more than 50 million people eligible to vote.

Iranians watch the presidential candidates’ second live debate on state TV, in Tehran, May 5, 2017.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat warned against bringing people’s dignity into question by pursuing a “short-sighted political campaign” meant to secure interests that will last only a few days at a time when the world has “bowed” before Iran.—Agencies