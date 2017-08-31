Focus on dengue won’t risk polio eradication campaign: Tallat

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chairman TAG (Technical Advisory Committee) JeanMark Olive, with his delegation called on Acting Commissioner Tallat Mehmood Gondal on Wednesday. Commissioner Rawalpindi assured Tag team that their focus on Dengue in Punjab won’t let Polio issue remain unattended. Rather the trained human resource deployed for Dengue will also be engaged in Polio eradication campaign, he added.

Tallat Mehmood Gondal further shared that anti-polio campaigns have been launched in the district frequently under strict monitoring and they are also launching awareness campaigns in this regard to address the reservations of people and myths attached to it which has so far affected the results of anti-polio activities.

He said that the will and passion used against polio will also be utilized in this campaign as provision of healthy environment to our people is our main priority. Chairman TAG Jean Mark Olive while appreciating the efforts of Pindi districts said that the measurements being taken are appreciable however coordinated efforts of both Islamabad and Rawalpindi administration are needed to make the region Polio free.

Dr. Faiz Butt Chief Executive Officer Health at this occasion said that even though no confirmed Polio victim has been reported yet still we have expedite our efforts due to the virus being found from Nalla Laii. He also briefed the meeting about arrangements being made for 05 days anti polio campaign to be started in September. Dr. Munir Ahmed Director Health PPI Punjab, Ch. Muhammad Aslam Provincial Coordinator Billgate Malinda Foundation, Dr. Sarwat and Dr. Abdul Jabbar were also present at this occasion.