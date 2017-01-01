FOA honours 22 int’l players belonging to tribal areas

Peshawar

FATA Olympic Association Saturday honoured 22 players hailing from various parts of tribal areas who represented Pakistan in different games at international level.

Former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan, President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari, Secretary Rehmat Gul Afridi, officials and players were also present on this occasion.

In his introductory remarks President FATA Olympic Association lauded the players of FATA who represented Pakistan in various Games at international level and termed it a very healthy sign to portray a softer image of FATA in the rest of the world. He said despite no facilities at any level, the players of FATA have shown remarkable performance at national and international levels.

He urged upon the Directorate of Sports FATA to hold a program the talented youth of FATA. He said earlier it was a precedent that the players who have their performances at national and international levels would be called to Governor House for the recognition of the services.

He also requested the Governor KP Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra to call all those international players to Governor House to encourage them.

Shahid Khan said that FATA is full of various sports talent but that talent needs to be polished and encouraged so that they could be able to reach at national and international levels.

He also announced that FATA Olympic Association would hold first FATA Olympic Games in the mid of January 2017 wherein all games affiliated with FATA Olympic Association would be organized in different agencies.

He said with successful operations Zarb-e-Azb normally to FATA and the rest of the country has been restored. He said due to insurgency and militancy the youth of FATA were confined to their home and many of them left home to become TDP.

He said, now the TDPs are going back to the home after normalcy to the areas and hopefully with holding of different sports activities that traumatize use would come up again to be part of the national and international teams.

He said since affiliation in 2011 of FATA Olympic Association with Pakistan Olympic Association efforts would be taken to hold different activities. The FATA Olympic Association with the support of Directorate of Sports FATA organized first FATA Games, FATA Youth Games and many activities at Inter-Agency level. He also paid rich tribute to former chief of the Army Staff General (Retd) Raheal Sharif, President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain who graced the occasions at the opening and closing ceremonies of the FATA Games. It gave eminence encouragement to the youth of FATA, he added.

Former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan, FATA journalist Ibrahim Shinwari and Secretary FOA Rehmat Gul Afridi also spoke on this occasion. They also lauded the efforts of FATA Olympic Association for holding the honoring ceremony of those who excelled at international levels.

Aziz Rehman, Fazali Rabi and Waheed represented Pakistan in China in Baseball, Nisar Afridi played in U-19 Asia Cricket Cup, Sher Afridi got distinction of being declared as the world fastest bowler in the recently held Disable Cricket World Cup, Asad Shinwari member of the Pakistan Disable Team that played Tri-Angular Series in India, Farhad Shinwari, international karate player, Hayat Nazir and Ghani Khan (international judoka), Noor Aslam (Athletic), M. Saeed Afridi (Karate), Naeem Afridi (Karate), Iqbal Shinwari (Rugby), Atiq Shinwari (Football), Yasir Afridi (Football), Atif Khan (Football), Zakir (Judo), Qaiser (Bronze Medalist of South Asian Games in Judo), Manzoor Afridi (Archery), Samad Afridi (Karate), Nasrullah and Mohsin Khan represented Pakistan in Blind World Cup Cricket team and FATA’s international Rock Climbing Lady Nazia Perveen were honored with gold medals.—APP