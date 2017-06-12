FO rejects Indian claim about Xi’s snub

Islamabad

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Saturday night rejected Indian propaganda about skipping of Chinese President’s meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and clarified that PM Nawaz Sharif met with Chinese President twice at the sideline of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Earlier, Indian media propagated that Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a customary meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana after the murder of two Chinese teachers in Balochistan. Zakaria dubbed Indian propaganda baseless and clarified that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping twice at the sideline of SCO summit.—INP