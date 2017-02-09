FO briefs foreign envoys on Kashmir situation

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Wednesday said it has briefed the envoys of foreign missions on human rights violations in India-occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said in a statement that Additional Secretary (UN & EC) Tasnim Aslam briefed ambassadors of foreign missions in the Foreign Office here. The briefing focused on the continuously aggravating human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was observed in Pakistan on February 5, the statement said.

Zakaria said the Additional Secretary highlighted that the Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year on February 5 to express Pakistan’s “unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support” to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the realisation of the right to self- determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.