FMH Institutes Annual Sports Day

Staff Reporter

The School of Health Sciences-Fatima Memorial System held Annual Sports Day at Wapda Sports Complex Ferozepur road Lahore. FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry, FMH Institute of Allied Health Sciences &SaidaWaheed FMH College of Nursing falls under the school.

The combined sports day of all Academic institutions under the banner of School of Health Sciences, Fatima Memorial System was attended by Prof. Rakhshanda Rehman- Dean School of Health Sciences,FMS, ProfJamshaid Nasir – Principal, FMH College of Medicine, Prof.Nazia Yazdanie- Principal, FMH College of Dentistry, Dr. Farhia Shah – Vice Principal, FMH Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Misbah Zafar – Director Academic Nursing, SaidaWaheed FMH College of Nursing, over one hundred faculty members and eighteen hundred students of the three colleges.

The athletics events featured at the sports day included 100 meter race, 200 meter race, 400 meter race, 3 legged race and sack race for both boys and girls. The Annual Sports day was a culmination of sports activities that had been taking place the college for the past one month.

The winners for the sports events were MBBS 4th Year for Football, Allied Health Sciences for Cricket, BDS for Basketball (Male) and 3rd Year MBBS for Basketball (Female). The winners for Table Tennis Male (Doubles) wereUzair Ahmad &Arslan Tariq– 4thYear MBBS, and winner for Table Tennis Male (Singles) was Uzair Ahmad – 4th Year MBBS.The winners for Table Tennis Female (Doubles) were Ayesha & Maryam – Final year MBBS, and winner for Table Tennis Female (Singles) was SameeraAftab–2ndYear MBBS.

The winners in Badminton Male & Female (Doubles) were Massab&Shehbaz from Allied Health Sciences and Ayesha Shafqat&RashkWaseeffrom 3rd year MBBS respectively. The winners in Badminton Male & Female (Singles) were Shahbaz from Allied Health Sciences and RashkWaseef from 3rd Year MBBS respectively.

The winner of Basketball (Male) was BDS and Basketball (female) was 3rd year MBBS. Umair Nadeem (2nd year MBBS) was the winner of Squash while the winners of Volleyball were allied health sciences and 2nd year MBBS.Best player of the year were (Male) Amir Hameed – 4th Year MBBS & (Female) Ayesha Shafqat – 3rd Year MBBS. Best team of the year was 3rd Year MBBS.

Chief Guest, Khawaja Muhammad Asif – Ex Olympian Hockey and Current Head Coach of Pakistan National Hockey Team, distributed prizes among the students.

The Annual Sports day was organized by the Convener Sports Club – Prof. AkmalShaheen, Director Physical Education- Muhammad Hanif Khan, President Sports Club– Bilal Chishti and the team at Fatima Memorial System.