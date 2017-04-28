FMFB signs agreement with TPS to enable digital payment platforms

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The First MicroFinance Bank Ltd. signed an agreement with TPS, a leading payment solutions company, to upgrade its ATM middleware and CMS technology.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Amir Masood Khan, CEO and President, The First MicroFinance Bank and ShahzadShahid, CEO, TPS. The agreement is in line with the bank’s goal to transform to digital payments infrastructure. The new agreement will see The First MicroFinance Bank issue and acquire EMV Compliant Debit Cards, meeting both the changing regulatory requirements and evolving business needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Masood Khan said “The signing is in part of bank’s commitment to be the leader in financial inclusion with an emphasis on serving customers from all segments of society across Pakistan. We believe that today’s investment will enable us to more directly influence the potentialin the microfinance sector in Pakistan, accelerate financial inclusion and rapidly scale up our customer base.”

Shahzad Shahid, CEO, TPS added; “Having won the trust of The First Microfinance Bank, we now look forward to develop a long lasting partnership with the bank. With our experience of digital transformation and our cutting edge payment platform, the bank will have the ability to add new, innovative banking services with quick time to market.” More than half the population in Pakistan has no access to formal financial services. With its commitment to support the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, The First MicroFinance Bank Ltd intends to introduce targeted digital financial services, which will support its long term vision of improving financial inclusion in Pakistan.