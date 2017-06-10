FMCG seeks action against those selling expired food items

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association appreciating the efforts of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) against the adulterated and substandard food items causing harm to public health, has urged the Authority to further tighten the noose around such elements and also check those who are selling expired food after reprinting the expiry date afresh.

In a letter to the Director General Punjab Food Authority, Pakistan FMCG Importers Association’s Secretary Ali Mattoo termed the efforts of the Authority as Jehad so as to feed the hygienic food to the masses. He said that their Association would extend all out support to the Authority in this noble cause.

He further wrote that their members are importers of quality food items and wanted to draw attention towards a wrong doing which is being carried out by some miscreants. This practice is reprinting the expiry date afresh after its expiry and selling those harmful food to the masses as fresh ones. ‘We are aware of the fact, through media reports, that your field teams do check the expiry labels but they should also be trained to check whether the expiry is original or it is re-written or reprinted and in some cases a sticker is pasted on old expiry date with a fresh expiry date written on the sticker,’ Mattoo added.

Mattoo also drew attention to another issue i.e., selling imported items without mentioning the importer or importing company, which creates doubts about the authenticity of that food items. ‘Such products could also be smuggled one, which means these items were not only putting the health of the masses on stake but also depriving the national kitty of due amount of duties and taxes,’ he alleged.

He offered to work in collaboration with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in purging food outlets, markets and bazaars of substandard, adulterated and unhygienic food and ensure a healthy nation in line with the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and in line with the moto of the Food Authority.