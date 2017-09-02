Flying Officer Nasim Nisar Baig (Shaheed), Tamgha-e-Jurrat

Air Commodore Muhammad Ali

AS the clouds of war gathered in late 1970’s, Flying Officer Nasim’s Sqn was deployed at PAF’s forward operational base at Talhar. The Sqn, equipped with Sabre F-86E aircraft, was tasked with the day air defence of the southern zone. It also carried out numerous air support missions especially in Rajasthan sector. Nasim, although a neophyte to war operations, participated in eight operational missions and producing exceptional results.

It was a cold chilly morning of 13 Dec 1971, when Nasim, along with his fellow fighter pilots, was on duty in the ADA underground bunker. Yards away from the ADA hut, young Flt Lt Laghari was strapped up in the cockpit of his venerable Sabre, ready to scramble on short notice. Hours passed by and nothing happened. Moments later Laghari felt an urgent need to respond to nature’s call. He requested young Nasim to replace him for a while, as he would return in minutes. Completely unaware of what destiny had in sotre for him, Nasim strapped himself up in the cockpit. To his excitement and utter surprise, suddenly the hooter at the ADA bunker went off, signalling an impending enemy air raid. Wasting no time, he started up his engine and rolled towards the runway. As he was about to enter the runway, he saw three enemy aircraft approaching from the southeast at low level. By the time, he got airborne; the enemy formation had already crossed overhead and was adjusting for an attack. Undaunted by the impending threat for three versus one situation, he manoeuvred his aircraft swiftly and got behind one of the trailing enemy aircraft. In the melee, the leader of the attacking formation pulled up and got behind Nasim’s Sabre. As Nasim was about to get a clear shot, the leader opened a volley of cannon fire. Nasim tried to out-manoeuvre the threat but in vain. His aircraft got direct hit and went out of control. He ejected, however, being low in altitude the ejection was unsuccessful. The gallant fighter pilot was gone. He died with his boots on, upholding the finest traditions of the Pakistan Air Force.

Citation of Gallantry Award: “Flg Off Nasim Nisar Ali Baig flew a total of eight successful operational missions during the 1971 war. During all those missions, he displayed exemplary courage, dedication, and professionalism in spite of his limited experience. On 13 Dec 1971, he was ordered to get airborne from a forward base to intercept intruding enemy aircraft. Immediately, after take-off, he was intercepted by three enemy fighters. Placed in a very vulnerable situation and outnumbered during a critical stage of fight, Flg Off Baig manoeuvred his aircraft with determination and aggressiveness but was unable to gain an advantageous position. He was subsequently shot down and fatally injured. For his valour, courage and undaunted spirit he was awarded the TJ.”