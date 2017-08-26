Flower wants Pakistan fans to ‘see their heroes’

Leeds

World XI coach Andy Flower is looking forward to being involved in a series that enables Pakistan fans to “see their heroes” after years of being “starved” of international cricket, he told AFP on Friday.

The former Zimbabwe batsman and ex-England coach was named Thursday as the man who will oversee a World XI that will play three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore next month in a bid to revive international cricket in Pakistan, where the sport has a fanatical following.

Now the hope is that the World XI fixtures will act as the forerunner to the resumption of full international cricket in Pakistan.

“This is important both for Pakistan cricket and for Pakistan as a country as a whole,” Flower told AFP in a telephone interview.

“Pakistan is a major cricket nation and it’s very important for cricket there that the fans can see their heroes at home.

“It’s something they’ve been starved off in recent years.”

Flower, now the England and Wales Cricket Board’s director of coaching, added he was looking forward to overseeing a World XI squad imbued with a “special spirit”.

“Of course they are professionals who will be getting paid.

“But beyond the narrow confines of playing, I sense they are keen to do something for Pakistan cricket.

“I think there will be a special spirit in the team,” explained Flower, adding he had complete “trust” in safety arrangements overseen in part by ECB security expert Reg Dickason.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will lead a side that also includes Australia’s George Bailey and South Africa’s Hashim Amla as well as former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood.

Flower was the coach and Collingwood the captain when England won their lone global limited-overs title—the 2010 World Twenty20 in the Caribbean.

Flower is eager to experience the “passion” Pakistan has for cricket again.—AFP