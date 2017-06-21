Flour mills allowed to send white bag flour to other provinces

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that flour mills have been allowed to send white bag flour to other provinces but ban on sale of unsubsidized flour will continue in all districts of Punjab and only subsidized flour would be sold during the holy month of Ramazan. Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Ramazan Plan at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab sale of unsubsidized flour in white bags was banned in the province to ensure ample availability of subsidized flour in open market during Ramazan.

He said that decision to lift ban on sale of white bag flour would be taken in next two days. The permission to send flour to other provinces is subject to declaring stocks, he added.

He ordered that district administration and staff of food department should properly monitor process of provision of subsidized wheat to flour mills, its grinding and supply to market. Nadeem Kamran directed that in view of increase in sales ahead of Eid, supply of commodities including fruits and vegetables be enhanced to ensure that there is no shortage.

He lauded the performance of deputy commissioners for best arrangements in Ramazan bazaars and directed them to continue work with the same commitment and spirit. He also issued necessary instructions regarding stability in prices of tomatoes in some districts. Those among present were: Additional IG Special Branch, Director General Industries, deputy commissioner Lahore, officers of Agriculture and Livestock Department whereas deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video link.