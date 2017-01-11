Floods kill 25 in southern Thailand

Bangkok

Flooding has killed at least 25 people in Thailand’s south since the start of the year, affecting more than a million people.

The Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that the floods have hit 12 provinces since January 1, cutting off the south from the rest of the country after the main highway connecting the region with the other parts was swamped.

A highways department spokesman said vehicles were stopped from passing the highway after two bridges collapsed. The rising floodwaters have also suspended train services south.

The death toll has risen over recent days as floods have reached roof-top level in some areas.—Agencies