Flood leaves five dead

Khuzdar

A family of five is feared dead after their vehicle was swept away in floodwater in Khuzdar, Balochistan. Reports stated that a strong flash flood sweat away a car. Locals and authorities were able to recover the body of one of the family members, while a search is under way to rescue the remaining family members.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Faisalabad, that three persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. Police spokesman said here Sunday that Naseer Ahmad alias Nanha, a resident of Chak No 482-GB, along with his friend.—APP