Flood centers set up: WASA

Rawalpindi

To cope with any possible flood, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have established four flood centers to provide relief to the flood stricken people.

The centers have been set up at Moti Mahal, Liaquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. Similarly, monitoring of Nullah Leh water level is continuously being carried out.

WASA Chairman Zia Ullah Shah has said that WASA fully prepared to cope with any flood situation during Monsoon.

He urged the citizens do not throw shopping bags and filth, garbage in Leh Nullah that is the main hurdle in smooth flow of water.—APP