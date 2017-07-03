Sialkot

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt reviewed flood arrangements in the district in a meeting held here on Sunday. The district administration gave a detailed briefing to the minister about measures, capabilities and preparedness by departments concerned to deal with any flood situation.

Acting DC Muhammad Aamir Jaan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Umer Sher Chatta, Mayor Sialkot Municipal Corporation Tauheed Akhtar and others also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Local Bodies and Community Development Manshaullah Butt held an open-court at the PML-N House here on Sunday.

He listened to the public problems and complaints, and issued orders. MPA Muhammad Ikram, District General Secretary PML-N Shujaat Ali, leaders and workers were also present.—APP