Flood alerts issued in anticipation of heavy rainfall

NDMA asks for necessary precautions; Hamza Shahbaz chairs important meeting to review pre-flood arrangements

Islamabad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday advised all concerned departments to remain high alert from July 11 to July 13 and ensure necessary precautions. According to NDMA, heavy rainfalls are expected on July 11 to 13 and medium to high flood is likely in Rivers Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej along with associated nullahs.

According to NDMA heavy rainfalls with scattered wind- thunderstorms/rains are expected over Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir while at scattered places in Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours. NDMA asked people residing close to river plains and water courses to vacate dangerous buildings and stay away from electric wires and avoid swimming during rain.

National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organizations (FWO) and C&W departments of respective provinces and regions had been asked to remain vigilant. National Institute of Health and National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network (NHEPRN) has been asked for necessary staff and medicines. Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Monday said rivers Chenab at Marala and Jhelum at Mangla could attain medium to high flood level during Tuesday to Thursday (July 11-13) due to expected widespread wind-thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls in catchment areas of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej.

According to daily FFC report, the local Nullahs in Punjab (tributaries of Rivers Ravi and Chenab including Hill Torrents of D.G Khan Division), Northeastern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also likely to generate Medium to High Flood flows during the said period. Currently, River Swat (the tributary of River Kabul) is flowing in Low Flood at Chakdara Bridge while all other main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs are at elevations of 1479.90 feet and 1207.40 feet, which are 70.10 feet and 34.60 feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Levels of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet. There is enough space available in both reservoirs to absorb peak inflows. At present the Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 7.572 MAF (54.64 % of total live storage capacity) as compared to the last year’s 10.005 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday’s strong trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas. Seasonal Low still persists over Northwestern Balochistan. Moist current from Arabian Sea is penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet. FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered wind thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places over Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha & Gujranwala Divisions, besides, Kashmir and upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions during the same period. A fresh rainy spell is likely to start from July 15. The concerned authorities are advised to watch the situation closely and take necessary precautionary measures in order to avoid loss of human lives and damage to private and public property. Significant rainfall events reported during the past 24 hours include; Rawalakot=65 mm, Palandri=51 mm, Sialkot (Cantt=45 mm & Airport=13 mm), Palku=42 mm, Domel=41 mm, Muzaffarabad=29 mm, Sehrkakota=09 mm, Khuzdar=07 mm, Marala & Garhi Dupatta=06 mm each.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Hamza Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important meeting of the cabinet committee on floods to review pre-flood arrangements by different provincial departments to combat any possible floods. During the meeting, pre-emptive measures for possible floods were discussed at length. Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mehr Ijaz Ahmad Achlana informed the meeting that PDMA Punjab has already dispatched necessary goods to various districts to deal with any untoward event. He said so far by holding 10 meetings of the cabinet committee on floods, the PDMA Punjab was all set to deal with any untoward situation.

‘We have also imparted necessary training to the officials in collaboration with the respective district administrations’, he added. Director General PDMA Punjab Mudassar Waheed Malik, while speaking on the occasion, said that PDMA Punjab has issued weather advisory to all the divisional and deputy commissioners in the province. He said that PDMA Punjab has directed all the concerned to take necessary pre-cautionary measures in low-lying/vulnerable areas to avoid any loss of life/damage to public as well as private property.

He said that the authority was also in close contact with Meteorological Department to obtain latest information regarding weather situation on daily basis to ensure preparedness in the wake of possible floods during monsoon season this year. Hamza Shehbaz, while talking on the occasion, directed all the concerned provincial departments to remain fully vigilant and alert in wake of any possible floods and also to maintain close and continuous liaison with each other; adding that we all must be fully prepared to cope with any emergent situation.—APP