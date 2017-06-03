Fleeing alleged murderer nabbed at airport

Passport and Immigration Department on Friday arrested an alleged murderer while he was attempting to flee abroad here at Benazir International Airport Islamabad.

As per details, when Muhammad Riaz, travelling by flight no. EK-613, presented his Passport no.ES-9914071 for immigration clearance, the computerized system showed his name in Interpol Red Notice Control (charges murder) with remarks, wanted by District Police Officer (DPO) Mandi Bahauddin.

Accordingly National Crime Branch (NCB), Interpol and concerned Police Station Malakwal Distt, Mandi Bahauddin were informed. They have sent a team to take custody of the said accused.—APP

