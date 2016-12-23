Flats, plots handed over to labourers

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar attended the ceremony for the distribution of flats and plots among labourers in Nishtar Labour Colony and Defense Road Labour Colony.

While addressing the ceremony, he said that it is only because of the labour friendly policy of Punjab government that today one more promise is fulfilled. Punjab government will keep on working with the same zeal and spirit for the betterment of labourers. Its a fact that the labourers have played a vital role in the progress and development of the country.

He further said that I myself is visiting the schools and dispensaries so that I could get first hand information and those principals and doctors who will show lethargy and sluggishness in the discharge of their duties will have to go home.