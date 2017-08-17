Observer Report

Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICAP house attended by ICAP Council Members, Regional Committee Members, Management and staff.

President ICAP Mr. Nadeem Yousuf Adil said, ‘We must strive and come forward for the progress of our country by using our best talent and efficiency with special emphasis on unity, faith and discipline.

The President also highlighted various aspects of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s life which reflects dedication, honesty and sincerity and further stated that if such noble ideals are practiced in our day to day life, we can achieve the goal of making Pakistan as conceived by our Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.