Flag hoisting ceremony in District Korangi

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar attended as chief guest national flag hoisting ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations held in district Korangi on Thursday. MNA Deputy Iqbal, MPA Waqar Shah, Khalid Umer, Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza, Vice Chairman Syed Ahmer Ali and General Secretary of KMC Officers Welfare Association Bilal Manzar, Information Secretary Ali Hassan Sajid, UC Chairman and large number of citizens were also present on this occasion, said a statement on Friday.

The Mayor said independence day celebrations being held in Karachi this year on large scale to ensure participation of all citizens in such programs. He said we need to show our love for our country through these events. Pakistan is our homeland and we have to work for its progress. We will make our city and country clean and green and play our role in its betterment.

Paying tribute to services of Dr Ruth Pfau, Mayor Karachi said her services for humanity will be remembered forever. Whole nation paying tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on independence day celebrations.