Flag hoisting ceremonies held at Beijing, Colombo, Dhaka & New Delhi

Islamabad

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing on Monday, to mark the Independence Day. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid hoisted the national flag and read out the messages of President and Prime Minister. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate Independence Day at Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai.

On the other hand High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka and the Pakistani community celebrated 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra hoisted the national flag of Pakistan at a colorful ceremony in Colombo.

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by a large number of participants from various walks of life including members of the Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship, Trade and Investment Association, Sri Lanka Pakistan Business Council, prominent Sri Lankan personalities and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national spirit and enthusiasm at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, on Monday.

Pakistan flag was raised by Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah at an impressive ceremony held on the Chancery’s lawns.

Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day was also observed with a national spirit and enthusiasm at the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

Large number of Pakistani community participated with great fervour.

High Commissioner Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui hoisted the flag of Pakistan at the Chancery and messages of the President and Prime Minister were read out by the High Commissioner and the Deputy High Commissioner respectively.

In connection with the 70th independence anniversary of the motherland, a colorful ceremony was also held at Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission in Makkah.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistani pilgrims, staff of the medical mission as well as Pakistanis residing in Mak-

kah.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Hajj Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said we are celebrating Independence Day on the holy land this year with the mission to extend all possible facilities to the Hujjaj.—INP