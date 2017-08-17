FJWU students celebrate Independence Day

Rawalpindi

As per tradition of every year, 70th Independence Day was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU). According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, a flag hoisting ceremony was performed by Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor, FJWU. National Anthem was played on the occasion. A large number of faculty, staff members and students were present.

Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir said that Aug 14 is a great day in the history of Pakistan because Allah Almighty bestowed us independence after our ancestors ever lasting sacrifices. In her address, the VC said, it is our moral duty to work together for the country’s prosperity and protecting its heritage because Pakistan was created with the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal and millions of people sacrificed their homes and lives.

She underlined the importance of education to promote peace and eradicate terrorism from Pakistan. She further said, We should protect and wisely use the national assets and the citizens should play their role in this regard. We are Muslims, followers of Holy Prophet (PBUH) who gave the message of peace, humanity and tolerance.

It is need of the hour to give positive and affirmative thought to the young generation of this land. The University staff members and students paid tribute to the leaders of Pakistan movement and this land with their melodious voices in the form of national songs. —APP