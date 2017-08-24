FJWU holds seminar on career guidance

4

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Career Counseling Center of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Eduvision Career Planning organized a seminar on Career Guidance of students.
The seminar funded by Punjab Higher Education Commission organized here on Wednesday with the aim of providing comprehensive guidance to the students for selecting a career, introduction, requirements, nature of work and environment of different careers.
The guest speaker Yousaf Almas Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eduvision encouraging the students underlined the need of a plan for practical life of students which, he said, was basic requirement of males and females to start a career. The students should think about their profession and personal expertise, nature of work and job opportunities.
Prudent career choices should also be made to remain successful, he added.

