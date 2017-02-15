FJWU holds dialogue on role of women in national development

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Wednesday arranged a dialogue on the role of women in national development.

Tehmina Daultana, Chairperson Parliamentary Committee, NCSW was Chief Guest on the occasion while guests of honour were Mrs Shaishta Pervaiz Malik, General Secretary, Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Ms Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson, NCSW, Rabiya Javeri Agha, Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Human Rights and Vice Chancellor FJWU, Dr. Samina Amin Qadir.

Addressing the participants, Tehmina Daultana said that International Women’s Day was observed every year for commemorating women achievements particularly social, economic, cultural and political and celebration of their extraordinary potential.

It is time to reflect on the barriers that still remain there and how they can be overcome.

There are many issues which are faced by Pakistani women and can be eradicated by educating female and providing them opportunities to participate in mainstream economic activities.

Women are active agents of change and real development was only possible with their economic empowerment, she said adding, women empowerment was one of the crucial ingredient to the country’s all round development, be it social, political or economic.

A country could not succeed in its economic development agenda without including women into it, she added. Shaishta Pervaiz Malik, Ms Khawar Mumtaz and Rabiya Javeri Agha also spoke on the occasion and highlighted importance of Women’s active role for national development.

Dr. Samina Amin Qadir said that as a pioneer female higher education institution of the country, the university believed that true liberation could come with socio-economic emancipation. “Let us reaffirm our commitment to women’s rights, the inherent dignity and the equal rights of men and women. We should stand together and assist each other in achieving the goals of better life for all,” she said.