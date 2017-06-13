Fix the roads

The road repairing process in Karachi has caused much of a trouble for all road users. The deep cuts along the roads are very dangerous as wheels of the vehicle get stuck in the roads and the vehicles overturn. Several accidents have been reported over a short period of time and I myself a victim of one of such accidents.

The destruction that is being done in the name of construction is nuisance for the citizens. The concerned authorities should find a solution to this problem right away and get the people out of this terrible mess. The roads have been in miserable condition for a very long time now while the local government departments like KMC and KDA have long been ignoring this major problem, causing extreme trouble and anguish to motorists and commuters.

TANZEEL MOHAMMAD

Karachi

