Fix ECP before next election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had failed in the last election as it could not manage a fair election. Even the ECP failed to punish any of the illegal activities that were caught by the authorities. During the last election, I was witness to a female politician of Peshawar who was trying to force her way into a polling station with her workers to put in fake votes. The ECP staff or Police could not stop her, but the locals waiting to cast their votes stopped that woman. Then the woman raised a bomb scare issue and emptied the polling station by the police, while going inside with her workers to cast fake votes. When the voters found out they (woman politician and her supporters) forcefully went into the polling station, they kicked out her by beating with shoes. The politician had to run away and lost the election. Eventually when NAB cases were initiated against her, she escaped to Dubai. The whole episode reflects that ECP staff and police were not capable of stopping illegal voting.

In fact in a recent press report it has been revealed that ECP had asked Tribunals to hear cases of rigging and illegal activities in election and these Tribunals were to complete their task in 6 months time, but even after 4 years the Tribunals have failed to complete their work. ECP should ensure that all the tribunal workers, who have failed to complete their task, are kicked out; black listed and never allowed to work in ECP or any justice serving institutions.

Now it is a good decision of ECP to install CCTV cameras in all polling stations. But for best safety and record the ECP should ensure that the CCTV camera images are recorded online on a “cloud server” which should be accessed by any Pakistani for at least one year after election. ECP should also have a cloud based website, where Pakistanis can upload videos and pictures of any illegal activities that they capture during polling.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

