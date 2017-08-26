Five traffic wardens suspended on corruption

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid suspended five traffic wardens who were caught red handed while taking bribes, informed spokesman.

The wardens were identified as Waqas, Abid Khattak, Adnan Khattak, Kamran and Falak Sher.

Senior Traffic Officer/DSP Syed Azhar Hussain was patrolling on airport road when he found all the wardens guilty for taking bribe from a driver Muhammad Akram.

DSP managed to take some fake challans from the wardens who escaped from the scene.

When contacted, Chief Traffic officer Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid, said the wardens were suspended on charges of corruption. “The corrupt wardens will not be spared and will be dismissed from department after completion of inquiry,” he added. —APP