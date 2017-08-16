Five special assistants join PM’s cabinet Jehangir new AG

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government appointed five special assistants on Tuesday, taking the size of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet to 58.

The special assistants include Miftah Ismail, Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed, Barrister Zaffarullah Khan, Senator Asif Kirmani and Mussadiq Malik.

During Nawaz’s tenure, the maximum strength of special assistants was nine. These special assistants were enjoying the status of ministers of state.

With the last appointment of six advisers to the prime minister, the strength of cabinet members had reached 53.

Last weekend, the prime minister expanded his cabinet by appointing six advisers, including Lieutenant General (retd) Nasser Janjua as National Security Adviser, Sartaj Aziz as deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Jam Mashooq Ali, Amir Muqam and Irfan Siddiqui as advisers.

All these advisers, who had also served former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the same capacity, have been given the status of federal ministers.

In the last prime minister’s tenure, the cabinet members’ strength which was 25 (including advisers and special assistants) in 2013 had later increased to 43 including 21 federal ministers, nine ministers of state, four advisers and nine special assistants to the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Javaid Jehangir, a retired officer of Pakistan Audit and Account Services, has been appointed Auditor General of Pakistan, a notification from the Finance division of the Government of Pakistan stated on Tuesday. Jehangir has been appointed Auditor General of Pakistan by President Mamnoon Hussain, effective from the date he enters office, the notification said.

Jehangir retired from the Audit and Account Services group in December last year. He also served as member finance in the Capital Development Authority.

The post of the Auditor General fell vacant in April this year when Rana Assad Amin retired after turning 65 – the maximum age limit for the position. Since then, an acting auditor-general was running the affairs of the department.